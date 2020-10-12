CALGARY -- A two vehicle collision disrupted traffic on Memorial Drive Monday.

The incident took place a little after 1 p.m, on eastbound Memorial near 12th Street. S.E.

According to @yyctransport, the right lanes on eastbound memorial were blocked.

There was no word on what happened or if anyone was injured in the collision.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, EB Memorial Dr approaching 12 St NE, blocking the right lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/7grOAqLFGw — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 12, 2020

This is a developing story...