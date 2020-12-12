CALGARY -- About two hours after Okotoks RCMP warned the public about a police incident in the community, officials say the situation has been resolved.

At about 10 a.m., police officers, along with the K-9 Unit and Emergency Response Team were called to responde to an incident on Stanley Avenue.

All residents in a community near North Railway Street and Crystal Ridge Drive were told to remain indoors while other members of the public were advised to steer clear.

Approximately two hours later, RCMP confirmed to CTV News the situation had been resolved.

There are no details on what exactly occurred or if any arrests have been made.

Additional details are expected from RCMP.