City of Calgary officials have pulled the plug on some of the outdoor events that had been scheduled for Sunday night’s New Year’s celebrations in response to the frigid conditions.

The City has cancelled the New Year’s Eve stage show at Olympic Plaza that was to include musical performances by Amy Hef, Ghostkeeper, Lovebullies and Mocking Shadows.

The ENMAX fireworks display and the dropping of the Countdown Ball are not impacted by the cancellation of the stage show. The Family Dance Party in the atrium of Calgary City Hall will also go as planned from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For additional information regarding the event visit the City of Calgary - New Year’s Eve Celebrations 2018.