LETHBRIDGE – The recent federal election shows Lethbridge might be more open and inclusive than it has a reputation for.

The Lethbridge riding has been represented by centre-right MPs without interruption since the 1930s, but in this election, three of the six parties were represented by candidates who identify as queer.

Green Party candidate Stephnie Watson is queer and a drag monarch who performs under the name "Killa Watt." She says this election has demonstrated a more open and inclusive side of Lethbridge that shatters the 'Bible belt' image.

"What's happened here in southern Alberta is pretty amazing in the Lethbridge riding."

Watson says being in a very strong conservative holding comes with some strong stereotypes.

“People are always surprised when they come here for university or college, or for a job, at how diverse our community is."

Shandi Bleiken was among about 40 out candidates who ran for the New Democratic Party in the federal election, something she says she never even thought about when she was growing up.

"When I was 15 years old, I didn’t even realize what being gay, lesbian or queer meant. So to know there are kids in this city who get to watch this unfold in front of them, and recognize this is a possibility for them, that makes me so overjoyed."

Liberal Amy Bronson, who identifies as a lesbian, says the level of diversity in this election campaign means something.

"It says, 'hey, look, Lethbridge is a place that is so different, there are so many views.'"

Bronson says she is cautious about the longevity of identity politics, and what’s more important is what LGBTQ2 folks stand for. She says having different viewpoints in elected office, means government bodies will better understand issues facing Canadians of all stripes.

"Having diversity in representation is very important."

Bleiken, a first time candidate, says the diversity shows that people often make assumptions about southern Alberta that aren't true.

"We are very progressive here."

Watson says most of the campaign was positive and people were very accommodating.

"I mean, we definitely have the haters out there who that have hit social media, but I think it’s been a learning experience for some people."

Watson says it was great to start paving a pathway for other people to step forward and know they will be respected by the vast majority of people, if they decide to run.

Across Canada, there were 87 candidates publicly out as LGBTQ2 running in this Federal Election, compared with just 20 in 2015. Four of the queer candidates were elected.