Increase in domestic violence throughout holidays, Lethbridge women’s shelters at capacity

The number of women seeking shelter and support from domestic violence is on the rise in Lethbridge and that demand has increased over the holiday season.

“We have seen an increase of about 30 to 40 per cent in need for our shelter,” said Jill Young, CEO of Lethbridge and District YWCA.

Although the holiday season may be a joyous and cheerful time for many, others are faced with challenges, including domestic violence.

Young says numbers in December have been the highest in more than five years.

She says although the holidays are a time to celebrate, stress levels are on the rise.

“Some of those stressors include financial stressors, they also bring opportunity,” Young said. “That opportunity is availability, it is isolation. A lot of children we see that increase in abuse throughout the holidays because the daycares and the nurseries are closed throughout that period.”

She says domestic violence cases begin to increase in the fall leading up to the holidays, throughout the Christmas period and into the new year when financial issues arise.

“We start to see some of these trends start to increase into late October and beginning of November as the holiday season begins to ramp up,” Young added.

But, it's not just the holiday season impacting women's shelters across Alberta. In a report released by the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters in December, it says that between April 2021 and March 2022, facilities across the province received more than 65,000 calls for support.

More than 25,000 of those callers requested shelter, but only 16.6 per cent resulted in the individual being admitted.

With only 24 beds, Young says the YWCA isn't able to accommodate everyone.

“We are continuously trending at capacity - anywhere from 90 to 100 per cent capacity - we do, unfortunately, have to turn individuals away that are looking to seek support due to how full we are,” Young said.

Young says with the holidays winding down, anyone suffering from domestic violence is urged to reach out for help.

“Reach out to your natural resources and see who can be of assistance, but also the YWCA is here to help,” she added.

Anyone in need of help can contact YWCA Lethbridge 24-hour crisis line at 403-320-1881.