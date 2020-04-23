CALGARY -- Health orders imploring people to stay home during the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has more people spending additional time online, increasing the likelihood of encountering a scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims of bogus offers have collectively lost millions of dollars to fraudsters after agreeing to purchase free trials of health products, beauty supplies or weight loss pills with a small shipping and handling fee. The ads appear on websites or on social media channels and often include a fake celebrity endorsement.

The purchase of the free trail results in the buyer being enrolled in a monthly subscription where their credit card is charged for items they didn't realize they agreed to buy or a subscription that was never disclosed at all. The scam often involves the creation of a fraudulent website where buyers accept the trial offer from what they believe to be a reputable retailer or media outlet.

The BBB says credit card companies, government agencies and celebrities who have had their images used without permission are working to bring an end to the bogus free trials.

If you've been the victim of a free trial offer scam, the BBB recommends you take the following steps: