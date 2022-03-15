Increased demand for electric vehicles, e-bikes in southern Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Gas prices in Lethbridge and southern Alberta aren't the only thing on the rise. Demand for electric vehicles and e-bikes are also on the increase.

The price of gas in the city remains at an all-time high, sitting at just under a $1.70 per litre, nearly a 50 cents a litre increase from 2021 according to GasBuddy.com.

The sharp rise in the price of fuel is enticing more people to look at the possibility of going electric, according to one dealership in Lethbridge.

“For the last couple weeks, two to three weeks, we got a lot of customers in, through emails, we even have a big waiting list,” said Rick Gharzeddine, general sales manager at Lethbridge Mitsubishi.

According to Gharzeddine, his 2022 inventory for electric vehicles is already sold out, with nearly 40 additional vehicles sold last year.

He said the next round of shipments isn’t expected until June or July.

For those considering going electric, there are two designated charging stations across the city, including at the Lethbridge Health Unit and ATB Centre. Gharzeddine said a full tank costs about $40.

“The price, actually, is not a huge difference. You can still get a fully loaded (2022) electric or hybrid vehicle for under $60, 000,” he said.

E-BIKES IN HOT DEMAND

It's not just electric vehicles, either. E-bicycles are also in hot demand right now.

“Definitely with the price of fuel, I can see them making more sense for a lot of people in a lot of situations because they're cheap and relatively easy to maintain,” said Adam Duell, co-owner of Ascent Cycle.

Duell said the cost for an e-bike can range anywhere from $2,000 to $15,000.

Supply shortages continue to play a factor in the quantity of products being shipped. Just like cars, those hoping to pedal away on a bike are advised to act fast before they're gone.

“We’re operating in an 18 to 24 month basis as far as what we get today is something I ordered two years ago, so it just takes time,” said Duell.

With warmer temperatures in southern Alberta, Duell said the spring rush of customers is just kicking off.

“E-bikes are definitely going to be limited this summer due to inventory issues, so I mean, if you're thinking about it, it's probably a good idea to start getting in and looking at different bikes at different shops,” Duell added.