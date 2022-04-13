'Incredibly alarming': Calgary home builder faces 49 charges under Safety Code Act of Alberta

Failing to comply with the Safety Code Act of Alberta could result in massive fines and possible jail time for the sole director and two agents acting on behalf of a Calgary home building company.

A total of 49 charges were laid by the City of Calgary against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd., the sole director and two agents, officials announced Wednesday.

Two charges for failing to comply with a land use bylaw under the Municipal Government Act were also laid against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd. and the sole director.

The charges follow a three-month investigation by Calgary Building Services into the construction of two semi-detached duplexes and include:

Building without a municipal building permit for both homes and the detached garages;

Building without the necessary safety code inspections (electrical, gas, plumbing and building) being conducted, and;

Knowingly submitting false and misleading information in relation to permits, inspections and permission to occupy.

"This is a pretty serious case for us, it's very unusual," said Cliff de Jong, manager of building safety services for the City of Calgary.

"We've got, essentially four homes that were built without permits, which is incredibly alarming and unusual for us. The scope, very unusual, the scale of it also very concerning. And we have no verification as to compliance with safety codes, be that building, electrical, plumbing, gas, all of them are unverified at this time so it's pretty concerning."

Punishment can include fines up to $100,000 per offense and a jail term of up to six months for the safety codes violations and a maximum fine of $10,000 and a jail term of up to one year in relation to the Municipal Government Act charges.

This matter will be heard in provincial court.

The home builder obtained initial approvals for the projects, said de Jong, "but they didn't follow through with other permits."

"There's a lot of gatekeepers in the system here, there's lawyers, there's real estate agents, ourselves, so it was through other gatekeepers we were alerted to the concerns," he said.

One of the buildings is in the 1700 block of 27th Street S.W. and the other in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue N.W.

None of the homes have been occupied as the builder did not get an Alberta new home warranty, which is a requirement.

Next steps, said de Jong, will be to get the needed approvals and permits, which could be a time consuming and costly process.

"We have to do the inspections, and we aren't going to be able to do that just visually," he said.

"There's going to have to be removal of drywall. We need to be able to look at the structure itself, the wiring, the plumbing, all of that. Certainly it's possible to do, but it's not going to be necessarily easy or cheap."

The city offered tips for Calgarians looking to buy a home in the city, including:

Hire a professional real estate lawyer for any residential agreements in Calgary;

Ask sellers to produce copies of their inspection report and building and trade permits for any new build or major upgrades to home’s interior or exterior, and;

Verify proof of credentials (business licence and builders’ licence) of a residential developer prior to submitting any deposits or intent to purchase agreements.

Homeowners can verify the zoning and pulled permits for a prospective purchase by searching for the properties address in My Property (calgary.ca).