Incumbent Sean Chu defeats DJ Kelly by 52 votes in Ward 4
With all 30 tabulators reporting, incumbent Sean Chu has unofficially won the race to represent Ward 4 in city council.
According to Elections Calgary, Chu defeated Daniel James (DJ) Kelly by a mere 52 votes.
Chu received 12,422 votes (43 per cent) while Kelly received 12,370 (42 per cent). Angela McIntyre finished third with 3,383 votes (12 per cent).
A winner was not declared on election night due to technical issues with the memory sticks of two tabulators, located at the polling stations at Crowchild Twin Arenas and HD Cartwright Public School. The results from the two stations were manually entered Tuesday morning.
According to Elections Calgary, the marked ballots from the two stations will also be re-tabulated to "ensure transparency and integrity of the process."
Results from the 2021 general election will remain unofficial until they certified by the returning officer at noon on Friday.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.
