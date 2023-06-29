Indigenous artists wanted by City of Lethbridge to design Orange Shirt

The City of Lethbridge and the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee (RLAC) are searching for a local Indigenous artist to design this year's Orange Shirt.

Indigenous artists from Lethbridge and surrounding areas are invited to submit designs. The artwork has to be original and suitable for printing on a t-shirt.

The winning submission will be selected by a committee that includes RLAC and the city's Indigenous Relations Office and will become the design for the 2023 Orange Shirt.

The winner also receives a $500 honorarium.

More details are available here. The deadline for applications is Monday, July 31, at 5 p.m.