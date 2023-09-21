Indigenous designers showcase work at Fort Calgary fashion show

The work of Indigenous designers took over Fort Calgary Wednesday night.

The event was a sold-out fashion show called "Rez in the City", which was the big finale in a series of events hosted by Authentically Indigenous Inc. during the World Petroleum Congress.

Authentically Indigenous aims to bridge the gap between Indigenous art and the general public, giving exposure to first nations, Metis and Inuit artisans.

Organizers hope World Petroleum Congress delegates visiting Calgary from across the planet will appreciate the unique cultural opportunity.

"We created Rez in the City fashion show to highlight and accentuate all the brilliance of the talented designers that exist here in Treaty 7," said Autumn Eaglespeaker, of Authentically Indigenous Inc. "And we wanted to put our fashion at the forefront because it's time, really, for Indigenous fashion to take that light."

An Indigenous art market was also part of the celebration Wednesday night, featuring everything from beadwork to bath and body products.

The plan is to create an annual event that will attract tourists.