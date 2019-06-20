Indigenous group seeking to buy TMX to meet with industry leaders in Calgary
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:05AM MDT
Members of a First Nations group vying to buy an ownership stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be in Calgary on Thursday.
Two founders of Project Reconciliation, executive chair Delbert Wapass and managing director Steve Mason, will be taking part in an energy industry panel discussion.
The conference is expected to take place at the Calgary Petroleum Club at 11 a.m.
We will have more details on the discussion as they come in…