Indigenous Recovery Coach program hosts culture camp

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

For the second time in about two months, the Indigenous Recovery Coach program is hosting a culture camp to help connect recovering addicts to Indigenous culture and traditional healing methods.

"All our sessions are focused around traditional healings and our ways of life and what it is to be Niitsitapi, why we're here as a Blackfoot people," said Indigenous recovery coach, Garret Standing Alone.

IRC has been operating since 2018 and offers community-based and culturally informed recovery programs for Lethbridge residents.

Those in the camp will learn about smudging and sweat lodges, as well as where to find and how to use healing herbs.

Elders will also speak to attendees, to pass on their knowledge and traditions.

"The people that we're dealing with, our people that we're dealing with, we're frontline, we're giving them confidence and giving direction to help themselves in their treatment process," said Roger Prairie Chicken, one of the elder recovery coaches speaking at the camp.

The camp runs until Thursday, with 40 spots available each day.

So far, about 75 per cent of the spots offered have been taken.

Those attending the camp feel it's helped their recovery.

"It's good to have programs like this for First Nations, for the culture. Encampments teach about the tradition to keep the tradition strong," said Casey Vielle, who's attending the camp.

The camp and IRC have attracted support from members of the Blood Tribe Harm Reduction Project, who believe more programs like these need to be made available.

"I know how it is, growing up in addiction. So I'm just looking for a place where we can reach and help one another," said Lonny Tailfeathers with Blood Tribe Harm Reduction.

IRC is planning to host an outdoor culture camp this summer when the weather warms up.

Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Lethbridge residents are able to attend.