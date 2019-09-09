A new program in Calgary is training First Nation students to work as software testers.

The Indigenous Software Tester training program provides approximately 15 students with five months of hands-on training.

The classroom training is followed by work placement with leading Calgary companies like Suncor. Students completing the program will be offered full-time employment with PLATO Testing.

Based in Fredricton, PLATO was founded in 2015 by Keith McIntosh, CEO of testing firm Professional Quality Assurance Testing.

PLATO plans to have a network of 1000 Indigenous software testers based in 20 communities across Canada by 2025.

The Company trains and employs Indigenous software testers, providing software testing to clients across North America. It focuses on projects that typically have been outsourced to offshore companies.

Plato currently employs over 50 full-time Indigenous software testers. The company operates in or near First Nations, in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Applicants require a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience.