Indigenous veteran from the Blood Tribe shares his struggles with PTSD

It's been almost two decades since Preston Crow Chief enrolled in the Canadian military and even though his military journey ended a while ago, part of it continues to live on inside his head.

Crow Chief is from the Blood Tribe and joined in 2005 before being deployed to Afghanistan from October 2009 to June 2010 with the rank of sergeant.

“I deployed over with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Second Battalion as an attachment from the reserves,” Crow Chief said. “By trade I’m an artillery, but I was sent over as a driver because I had a military driver’s license.”

Crow Chief says his first traumatic experience happened about two months into his deployment.

“I’d say right around the December time frame, quite a few of my colleagues hit an IED and that, kind of made for me anyways, realize this was real - like the guys I knew this morning are now dead,” he said.

In January 2009, Crow Chief said the provincial reconstruction team was being reorganized and he was scheduled to be sent home.

“I called my mom and told her I’d be home,” he said. “I’d say about a week after that phone call there was the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Third Battalion (jump company) looking for drivers and there was me with my driver’s license, so I had to call my mom and tell her I was staying.”

But when he returned home, Crow Chief said his journey took a turn for the worse with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He turned to substance abuse and alcohol during the height of his experience in 2016.

“I had a hard time sleeping, I didn't know that I always had to be busy, I always had to be on the go and I just found that if every time I had a drink of beer I would calm down,” Crow Chief told CTV. “I remember someone would come over to my house and would call out ‘hello’ and I’d get scared and start wondering how they got in my house - I always had to lock my doors.”

Crow Chief said he suffered from nightmares and was emotionally affected from his time overseas.

“You don't really realize you had PTSD because your life is still in order when you come back,” he said.

After several years of dealing with his struggles, Crow Chief was diagnosed with PTSD. In Canada, it is estimated that up to 10 per cent of war zone veterans will go through a chronic condition known as PTSD, according to Government of Canada.

He said the hardest part was telling his superiors.

“I didn't want to tell him what's really going on because this is the guy like, I don't want to tell him of all people, but it's hard when you grow up in the ranks because there's so less of you now, it was tough,” Crow Chief said. “But, just admitting I had a problem with PTSD was a big one.”

From 2016 to 2019 Crow Chief received help and support from the military during which he began reconnecting with his Indigenous culture, and slowly began to put his life back together.

“Making an honest effort internally to make it to the Blood Indian Sundance and just started to try and be more involved with song, prayer and just really put that back in my life,” he said.

Since then, Crow Chief graduated from the University of Lethbridge with a general management degree and currently lives on the Blood Tribe with his son.