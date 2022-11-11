Indigenous veteran from the Blood Tribe shares his struggles with PTSD
It's been almost two decades since Preston Crow Chief enrolled in the Canadian military and even though his military journey ended a while ago, part of it continues to live on inside his head.
Crow Chief is from the Blood Tribe and joined in 2005 before being deployed to Afghanistan from October 2009 to June 2010 with the rank of sergeant.
“I deployed over with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Second Battalion as an attachment from the reserves,” Crow Chief said. “By trade I’m an artillery, but I was sent over as a driver because I had a military driver’s license.”
Crow Chief says his first traumatic experience happened about two months into his deployment.
“I’d say right around the December time frame, quite a few of my colleagues hit an IED and that, kind of made for me anyways, realize this was real - like the guys I knew this morning are now dead,” he said.
In January 2009, Crow Chief said the provincial reconstruction team was being reorganized and he was scheduled to be sent home.
“I called my mom and told her I’d be home,” he said. “I’d say about a week after that phone call there was the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Third Battalion (jump company) looking for drivers and there was me with my driver’s license, so I had to call my mom and tell her I was staying.”
But when he returned home, Crow Chief said his journey took a turn for the worse with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He turned to substance abuse and alcohol during the height of his experience in 2016.
“I had a hard time sleeping, I didn't know that I always had to be busy, I always had to be on the go and I just found that if every time I had a drink of beer I would calm down,” Crow Chief told CTV. “I remember someone would come over to my house and would call out ‘hello’ and I’d get scared and start wondering how they got in my house - I always had to lock my doors.”
Crow Chief said he suffered from nightmares and was emotionally affected from his time overseas.
“You don't really realize you had PTSD because your life is still in order when you come back,” he said.
After several years of dealing with his struggles, Crow Chief was diagnosed with PTSD. In Canada, it is estimated that up to 10 per cent of war zone veterans will go through a chronic condition known as PTSD, according to Government of Canada.
He said the hardest part was telling his superiors.
“I didn't want to tell him what's really going on because this is the guy like, I don't want to tell him of all people, but it's hard when you grow up in the ranks because there's so less of you now, it was tough,” Crow Chief said. “But, just admitting I had a problem with PTSD was a big one.”
From 2016 to 2019 Crow Chief received help and support from the military during which he began reconnecting with his Indigenous culture, and slowly began to put his life back together.
“Making an honest effort internally to make it to the Blood Indian Sundance and just started to try and be more involved with song, prayer and just really put that back in my life,” he said.
Since then, Crow Chief graduated from the University of Lethbridge with a general management degree and currently lives on the Blood Tribe with his son.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
'They were the greatest generation': Retired Edmonton RCMP officer releases Remembrance Day tribute song
After serving the people of Alberta for decades, a retired RCMP officer is now paying tribute to those who served our country.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected to the hall in June in their first years of eligibility, while Alfredsson has waited since 2017.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. premier marks Remembrance Day at small ceremony away from Victoria
In one of his final public appearances as British Columbia's premier, John Horgan attended a small Remembrance Day ceremony in Sooke, B.C., on Friday.
-
Men steal $4K in computer gear from store in Langford, B.C.: RCMP
Mounties are searching for four men who allegedly worked together to steal thousands of dollars in computer gear from an electronics store in Langford, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured in shooting near Laval college
Three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Teen guilty of manslaughter in the death of police officer from Hagersville
A teen, accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Harnett, who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was working as a police officer in Calgary at the time of his death.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
'A lot of people gave up their lives for this': Prince Albert Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day ceremony
Despite the cold weather Friday morning, citizens of Prince Albert gathered in front of City Hall for the Remembrance Day ceremony.
Northern Ontario
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in Sudbury returns to Memorial Park
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 564 hosted this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Sudbury. The branch said this is a day to reflect and honour all the men and women who served.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket, Ont., Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.