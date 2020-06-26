CALGARY -- The Tourism Industry Association of Alberta is calling on the federal government to do more to directly support struggling businesses.

TIAA says keeping cash moving for the province’s roughly 20,000 tourism-related businesses will give them a chance to survive until at least next year.

“It’s going to be possibly two to three years before we recover to pre COVID-19 levels and there is no certainty even in those estimates,” says Darren Reeder with TIAA.

Alberta’s tourism industry generates nearly $9 billion each year.

Along with more options for cash, the association is also asking Ottawa to allow a $2,000 tax exemption for travel within Canada.

North Campervans had a terrific year in 2019. Run as a side business by a pair of professionals, last year was so good they both planned to quit their regular jobs and nearly double the size of their rental fleet for this year.

“Maybe April, May the cancellations started coming in and things were looking pretty bleak there,” says owner Kris Yap-Chung.

With international borders closed, 70 per cent of his potential business evaporated overnight. The uncertainty of the pandemic took most of the remaining 30 per cent as well.

North Campervans rents out minivans with simple kitchen equipment in the back and comfortable beds inside. They’ve also added rooftop tents to help get people off the ground and expand space.

Their website includes suggested travel itineraries that push people towards some of Alberta’s lesser explored jewels — and not just the standard loop from Banff to Jasper.

He says government programs have made a big difference so far, but right now he’s hopeful that Canadians looking to get off the beaten path will help keep the company going.

“As a small business we have to be adaptable,” says Yap-Chung.