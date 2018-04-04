**UPDATE: EMS officials have corrected information regarding the ages of the patients. An earlier version of this story indicated all of the patients, save one, were minors.**

One child is dead and 14 people were transported to hospital with influenza-like symptoms following a late morning emergency response at a residence on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, north of Highway 1A.

EMS officials confirm six paramedic crews, including three crews from Calgary, were called to a residence on Spring Road following an emergency call placed shortly before noon Wednesday indicating children were in medical distress.

“About 11:45 this morning, our units from Nakoda were dispatched to reports of two children in medical distress along a Spring Road address on the Stoney Nakoda Reserve," said Stuart Brideaux, EMS Public Education Officer. "On arrival, the first incoming units identified that there were two children, each in severe medical distress. One was immediately transported to the Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Unfortunately, the other child was declared deceased at the scene and not transported.”

A family member at the scene confirms the deceased was an infant.

Nine children were found to be in medical distress but additional children fell ill while emergency crews attended to the original patients. EMS officials say a total of 10 children and four adults were transported by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital from the scene for additional assessment and treatment.

“The youngest patient involved today is around four months of age," said Brideaux. "The oldest patient that we did transport is a man who’s in his late teens. Predominantly, most of them are pediatric patients more between the ages of four months and 12 years old.”

Brideaux confirms the illness is related to a severe respiratory issue.

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out what the potential origin of the circumstances today, however, at this time appears to be of a medical nature. In this case I can confirm that there are no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident,” said Brideaux. “There were some concerns or initial questions of whether this could be a carbon monoxide incident. That does not appear to be the case today however that is still being looked into.”

“The circumstances of what we appear to be dealing with today don’t appear to be related to a noxious substance.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, EMS officials indicated the 14 transported patients had influenza-like symptoms.

RCMP have launched an investigation into the matter. The federal ministry of Indigenous Services has reached out to Stoney Nakoda officials to offer support.