Infant found unresponsive in Pineridge home dies in hospital
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 8:55AM MDT
Police say that a baby that was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre in serious condition on Friday morning has died.
A call for help came in just after 8:00 a.m. from a home in the Pineridge area and it is believed that the baby suffered a cardiac arrest.
Officials say the infant died in hospital.
The Medical Examiner has been called in to determine if the death is suspicious.