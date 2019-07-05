A 20-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon after he fell out of a window at his family's home in Auburn Bay.

Emergency crews were called to the home, in the 200 block of Auburn Meadows Crescent S.E., at about 5:45 p.m.

Officials say the boy fell out of the window while the screens were being changed.

It's not known how far the baby fell or where he landed.

EMS took the boy, who was in stable, non-life threatening condition, to the Alberta Children's Hospital by ground ambulance.

He is expected to recover.