Inflation frustration: Calgary businesses brace for extended inflation rate

Inflation frustration: Calgary businesses brace for extended inflation rate

Jordan Sorrenti, owner of Paddy's Barbecue & Brewery says its frustrating to run his southeast Calgary business among record-high inflation rates and rising food/supply costs. Jordan Sorrenti, owner of Paddy's Barbecue & Brewery says its frustrating to run his southeast Calgary business among record-high inflation rates and rising food/supply costs.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina