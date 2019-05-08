Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who helped a young child who was in medical distress last month.

Officials say a man was walking in Taradale at about 10:20 p.m. on April 25 when he spotted a young child in need of help at a home on Tarington Road N.E.

The Good Samaritan rendered first aid to the child and then remained with the child’s mother until EMS arrived.

After emergency crews arrived, the man walked away, continuing south on Tarington Road.

Police are requesting information on his identity because they would like to speak with this individual about the nature of the medical incident.

He is described as:

In his mid-30s to mid-40s

183 cm (6’) tall

Medium to large build

The man has a turban and beard and speaks Punjabi.

Officials would also like to speak with anyone who believes they know the identity of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.