Members of the public were invited to take part in a special event highlighting a number of projects and businesses in a number of communities in the central part of the city.

The North Hill Communities tradeshow at James Fowler High School included presentations from city staff about all the different developments going on in the neighbourhoods of North Hill, Highland Park and Crescent Heights.

Residents from those communities were also allowed to give their feedback on things they would like to see done.

“We’re working on a new local area plan for the North Hill communities,” says Troy Gonzalez, a senior planner with the City of Calgary. “Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is come up with the future vision for how growth and change might happen in this area.”

Gonzalez says there have been a lot more apartments popping up along Centre Street and a number of different things, so this information session will help streamline what residents want to see.

“As it is currently, we have about nine different plans for these areas drawn kind of roughly by community boundaries and sometimes those plans don’t really speak to each other.”

If you happened to miss out on Saturday’s session, don’t worry because you can also submit your feedback online until March 10.