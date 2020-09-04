CALGARY -- The Inglewood Night Market is back with outdoor events featuring local vendors and food trucks, however admission will be a little different than usual.

It's a modern market with locally-sourced and handmade vendors selling various goods.

The shopping-only event will run each Friday in September from 3 to 11 p.m. in two parking lots along Ninth Avenue, between 11th Street and 12th Street S.E. There will be no seating or a licenced area.

This year’s primary difference will be the introduction of a $5 admission fee, which must be purchased online.

Tickets are sold for a two-hour shopping window, to decrease lineups and provide enough time for people to access both outdoor markets and must be purchased online in advance. Tickets will not be available at the entrance. Masks will be encouraged but not mandatory at the outdoor event.

The Night Market will be donating $1 from each ticket to Music Mile, to help support local entertainers and musicians.

Standard COVID-19 health assessment questions will be asked to each individual before entering the market spaces.