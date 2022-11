Ingredients lined up for nasty Monday morning commute

Monday morning could be rough on Calgary roads, depending on how the snow adds up and how drivers react.

With as much as 12 centimetres of snow forecast to fall by Monday evening, it may come down to timing and intensity.

"It's really going to depend on how fast that snow falls just what conditions are in the morning," says Tara Norton-Merrin with City of Calgary Roads department

"If it snows just a little bit over each hour and the crews can keep up with it those routes should be okay."

Over the weekend, strong winds and falling snow lead to closures and pileups on some Alberta roadways, with widespread black ice along the TransCanada Highway to both the east and west of Calgary on Saturday.

Highway 1 was closed Saturday evening near Bassano, and there was a pileup near Red Deer and backups due to crashes near Olds.

The advice is the same every year, but it bears repeating. Slow down, leave lots of space, allow lots of extra time to arrive and be considerate of other drivers who may not be as confident or drive a smaller vehicle.