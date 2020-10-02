CALGARY -- An injured woman was airlifted out of the casino at Stoney Nakoda Friday after suffering an unspecified injury.

STARS confirmed they were dispatched at 11:46 a.m. to assist a female patient in her 30s, who had a medical emergency as a result of a workplace-related incident.

She was airlifted in serious but stable condition to the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story...