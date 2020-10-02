Advertisement
Injured woman airlifted out of Stoney Nakoda casino after injury
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 3:01PM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 2, 2020 3:08PM MDT
An injured woman was airlifted from Stoney Nakoda casino to hospital in Calgary Friday
CALGARY -- An injured woman was airlifted out of the casino at Stoney Nakoda Friday after suffering an unspecified injury.
STARS confirmed they were dispatched at 11:46 a.m. to assist a female patient in her 30s, who had a medical emergency as a result of a workplace-related incident.
She was airlifted in serious but stable condition to the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story...