Advertisement
Inmate death at Alberta penitentiary due to COVID-19: CSC
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 6:55AM MDT
The May 11 death of an inmate at Alberta's Bowden Institution is considered to be the result of complications of COVID-19. (file)
Share:
CALGARY -- Correctional Service Canada confirms the recent death of an inmate at Bowden Institution is considered to be the result of complications of COVID-19.
According to CSC, the inmate died Tuesday and their next of kin have been notified.
The identity and age of the deceased were not released.
CSC officials say the Bowden Institution death is the sixth COVID-19-related death of a federally sentenced inmate.