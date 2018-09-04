An inmate who was reported missing from an institution in Mission B.C. has been recaptured according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Michael Douglas Sheets was convicted in the firebombing deaths of two Calgary children at an Applewood area home in 2004.

Sheets was serving a 14.5 year sentence for a number of offences including manslaughter and arson.

Staff members at the Mission Institution say he was unaccounted for during a count in the minimum security unit on September 1 and police were notified.

On Tuesday, the CSC tweeted that Sheets had been captured.

Michael Douglas Sheets has been recaptured. pic.twitter.com/60nb9oThRq — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) September 4, 2018

Sheets was located in an outbuilding in Saanich and was arrested by local police who will turn him over to correctional services.