Inmate recaptured after escaping from B.C. institution
Michael Douglas Sheets was recaptured after he went missing from a B.C. prison on Sept. 1.
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 10:01AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:08AM MDT
An inmate who was reported missing from an institution in Mission B.C. has been recaptured according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
Michael Douglas Sheets was convicted in the firebombing deaths of two Calgary children at an Applewood area home in 2004.
Sheets was serving a 14.5 year sentence for a number of offences including manslaughter and arson.
Staff members at the Mission Institution say he was unaccounted for during a count in the minimum security unit on September 1 and police were notified.
On Tuesday, the CSC tweeted that Sheets had been captured.
Michael Douglas Sheets has been recaptured. pic.twitter.com/60nb9oThRq— Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) September 4, 2018
Sheets was located in an outbuilding in Saanich and was arrested by local police who will turn him over to correctional services.
We've located and arrested Michael Sheets in #Saanich #yyj. He was convicted of killing 2 young children & escaped from Mission Institution on Saturday. He's now back in custody. Info on our website: https://t.co/0TzsLFAPmX pic.twitter.com/29CVaJErnK— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 4, 2018