One of Calgary’s homeless shelters held its annual fundraiser in a circus-themed event at Stampede Park on Saturday night.

The sixth annual event took place at the Big Four Building at Stampede Park and brought together over 500 community members, Inn staff, volunteers and dignitaries committed to ending homelessness in the city.

The province does help fund the basic needs for about 20 families at the facility, but there are often far more that need help.

Officials say that the Inn from the Cold is overcapacity every night and there has never been greater demand on its services than ever before.

“Child and family homelessness is very different than adult single homelessness because you have a unit. So, within that family unit you have those unique needs of each individual as well as the family. At any time what we find in Calgary there are about 200 families that are experiencing homelessness,” said Louise Gallagher with the Inn from the Cold.

The event raises approximately $280,000 for family support programs at the family emergency shelter.

You can donate to the Inn from the Cold by going online.