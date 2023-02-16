Inn from the Cold sees demand double as Calgary families face housing crisis

A Calgary organization that offers support and shelter to families needing help says demand for its services has more than doubled over the last year.

Inn from the Cold officials say the rising cost of living has led to a 105 per cent increase in requests for is services.

According to the organization, many of its clients say the lion's share of their monthly expenses — roughly 75 per cent —are rent, utilities and groceries, and the issue's been exacerbated by recent spikes in the cost of rent in a market with limited availability.

"For some of us, we can manage this squeeze, but way too many families live so close to the brink that a workplace injury, an illness, hours being cut at work, and all of a sudden folks can't afford their rent anymore, said Heather Morley, executive director of Inn from the Cold.

"A housing crisis is an incredibly unforgiving place for parents to find themselves. That's why we're calling on the support of Calgarians who can help."

Inn from the Cold is running a fundraising campaign for the remainder of February to help support families in need. Donations can be made at End Homelessness.

The agency has helped more than 6,100 families over the last 15 years, including 1,497 families in 2022, through its emergency family shelter, supportive housing and homeless prevention and diversion programs.