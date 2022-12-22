Innisfail, Alta., senior dies in house fire; RCMP says incident not suspicious

Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., say a local senior died in a house fire during Wednesday's early hours.

The blaze happened shortly after midnight, at a home on 47 Street.

According to the RCMP, a 77-year-old man was found dead by members of the Innisfail Fire Department when they entered the house.

A fire investigator and RCMP officers are investigating the incident but the RCMP said Thursday it is not considered suspicious.