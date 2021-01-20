CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to children walking past his residence in the town earlier this month.

An investigation was launched following a Jan. 13 complaint saying that an adult male was exposing himself to passersby while standing in the doorway of his residence.

Terry Haskell, 68, of Innisfail is charged with:

Committing an indecent act (x4)

Exposing nudity (x4)

Failure to comply with court imposed conditions (x4)

Haskell remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court Thursday.

The local school board has been contacted to provide awareness of the situation.

RCMP said they appreciate the affected local community members who came forward to report the incident.