Innisfail man charged in drug-trafficking investigation

CALGARY -

A “large quantity” of fentanyl as well as other drugs were seized by Mounties from a home north of Calgary on Friday.

RCMP say multiple ounces of methamphetamine, GHB, MDMA, magic mushrooms and prescription drugs were found at the address on 50A Avenue Crescent in Innisfail.

Police also seized a switchblade knife and stolen property.

A local resident, 39-year-old Matthew Gordon Nation, faces several charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Mounties said the drug-trafficking investigation took one month.

The accused is in police custody and scheduled to appear in a Red Deer courtroom on Oct. 18.