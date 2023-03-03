Innisfail man charged in theft of tools from construction site

An Innisfail man faces multiple charges in relation to a theft of tools from a construction site.

On Feb. 23, Innisfail RCMP responded to reports of some tools being stolen. On Feb.24, based on information they received, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a residence on 49A Avenue in Innisfail.

The police were able to recover all of the tools that were reported stolen.

Miles Brandon Barlow, 33, of Innisfail has been charged with theft under $5,000; possession of property under $5,000; and breach of probation.

Following a bail hearing, Barlow was released. He is scheduled to appear in court March 20 at Red Deer provincial court.