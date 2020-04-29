Innisfail man charged with drug possession twice in a week
An Innisfail man is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in one week.
Officers were on patrol about 10 p.m. on April 23 stopped a vehicle on the overpass above Highway 2 and an occupant was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A subsequent search uncovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
As a result, Derek Duckworth, 27, was charged with:
- Obstruction
- Possession of controlled substance
He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on that matter on July 3.
A few days later, on April 27, officers were again on patrol just before 3 p.m. when a grey car was pulled over on 49th Avenue.
That led to the vehicle being searched — which located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine — and the driver and a passenger being arrested.
Duckworth was arrested once again and was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Amy Marie Roy, 31, of Red Deer, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 30.