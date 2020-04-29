An Innisfail man is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in one week.

Officers were on patrol about 10 p.m. on April 23 stopped a vehicle on the overpass above Highway 2 and an occupant was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A subsequent search uncovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

As a result, Derek Duckworth, 27, was charged with:

Obstruction

Possession of controlled substance

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on that matter on July 3.

A few days later, on April 27, officers were again on patrol just before 3 p.m. when a grey car was pulled over on 49th Avenue.

That led to the vehicle being searched — which located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine — and the driver and a passenger being arrested.

Duckworth was arrested once again and was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Amy Marie Roy, 31, of Red Deer, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 30.