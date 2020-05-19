CALGARY -- Two men face multiple charges after Innisfail RCMP came across a jackknifed truck and stolen trailer carrying another stolen truck into a ditch on May 16.

The incident took place Saturday around 7:30 a.m. when police received a call about a suspicious vehicle stuck in the ditch on C & E Trail.

Members of the Innisfail RCMP traffic unit and local RCMP detachment found two men trying to pull a trailer out of a ditch after they'd jackknifed it.

Officers found one of the men had a number of outstanding arrest warrants stemming from investigations in Sundre, Okotoks, Airdrie, Blackfalds and the Red Deer probation office.

The police then determined the truck the men were driving, the trailer they were towing, and the truck on the trailer were stolen.

A search of both trucks revealed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, around 60 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $3600, a knife and bear spray.

Police seized weapons and drugs from the stolen truck (RCMP)

Olds resident Mitchell Lewis Engler, 34, faces several drugs, firearms and theft charges including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance (x4)

Altering a vehicle identification number

Possession of break-in tools

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a license

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose (x3)

Failure to comply (x8)

Engler was remanded and will appear in Red Deer provincial court May 25.

Lester Martin, 34, of Lacombe also faces numerous charges, including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance (x4)

Altering a vehicle identification number

Possession of break-in tools

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a license

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Failure to comply

Martin has been remanded and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 25.