Innisfail RCMP issue resolved

The RCMP resolved an issue that originally resulted in a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.

At 8:25 p.m., the police issued a statement concerning the 5100 block of 36 Street Close in Innisfail, where they said there was a heavy police presence.

Residents were asked to stay inside while others were asked to avoid the area if possible, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police updated the original release to say the problem was resolved.