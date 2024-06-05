Innisfail RCMP on hunt for truck, occupants after police vehicle struck during traffic stop

Mounties out of Innisfail say one of their vehicles was struck during a traffic stop gone wrong in the Pine Lake area.

Innisfail RCMP pulled over a truck shortly before 9:30 a.m. on June 5 after reports its occupants may have been consuming drugs.

According to police, the truck was thrown in reverse, crashing into an RCMP cruiser and also almost taking out the officer, who'd just stepped out of the vehicle.

The truck has not been located.

The truck is described as a 2016 Ford F-150, white with four doors and Alberta licence plate CMN2779.

Mounties note the truck has significant scratches all over its body.

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.