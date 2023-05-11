Innisfail RCMP release photos of suspects in bar robbery

Innisfail RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects in a robbery of an Innisfail bar.

On May 9, at around 1:30 a.m., two masked men entered the Zoo Bar in Innisfail. One man had a long-barrelled firearm and the second a large knife.

The men demanded money from the cash, which someone gave them, prompting them to leave the bar.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee, which has been recovered and seized by police.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Suspect 1 is described as a man wearing a black and white hoodie with a camo hood, dark pants, a mask and brown beige shoes. He held the long-barrelled firearm.

Suspect 2 is described as a man wearing a red hoodie, red pants, mask and dark-coloured shoes. He held the large knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.