Innisfail RCMP searching for man in distress with shotgun

Innisfail police are requesting public assistance to help locate a missing man in distress who has a shotgun.

Calvin Michael Foster, 33, of Penhold, Alta. was last seen early Saturday morning, at around 3 a.m., leaving his residence on foot.

Police efforts to locate Foster were unsuccessful and they are concerned about his wellbeing. Foster is known to frequent Red Deer.

He's described as 167 centimetres (5'6") tall, around 68 kilograms (150 lbs.), with brown eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Anonymous callers are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

Anyone who sees Foster should not approach him, police said in a release, and call 911 immediately.