CALGARY -- RCMP are looking to the public for information that could help them learn more about a woman believed to be connected to an attempted robbery earlier this month.

Innisfail RCMP say they were called to the incident in the area of 48th Street and 49th Avenue at about 2 p.m. on July 5.

It's believed that a female suspect assaulted a victim and then fled in a late model, dark-coloured Ford Fusion.

There are no details about what the suspect stole from the victim.

She is described as:

Caucasian;

In her 40s;

Slim build;

Dyed red hair and;

Tattoos on her arms.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect believed to be involved is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.