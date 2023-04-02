Innisfail RCMP seek suspects in Penhold pharmacy robbery

Innisfail RCMP are investigating following a Saturday afternoon robbery of a Penhold pharmacy.

Around 3:51 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Pharmasave in Penhold where two suspects walked in and demanded narcotics.

It's not known if the suspects were armed.

The suspects are described as having dark complexions, and being short. They wore all black clothing, including balaclavas.

They were seen driving a vehicle described as a mid-2000s, silver Hyundai Accent with right rear bumper damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.