CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to learn more about a dangerous incident that occurred in Innisfail, Alta. Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were notified about two suspicious vehicles, a small grey car and a white Ford F250 truck, stopped in an intersection in the community at about 10:30 a.m.

Officials say witnesses reported an occupant of the car firing several shots into the truck.

After the shooting, both vehicles drove east to Highway 2.

It's not known if anyone inside the truck was hurt in the shooting.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of 44 Avenue and 50 Street or who may have seen any suspicious activity around that time.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.