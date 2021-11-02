Innisfail traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen handgun, Edmontonian charged

CALGARY -

An alleged drug dealer from Edmonton faces more than a dozen charges following a Halloween night traffic stop in a southern Alberta town.

At around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31, RCMP officers stopped a vehicle in the town of Innisfail as part of their 'proactive patrols' and soon discovered the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants out of the provincial capital.

The vehicle was searched and officers seized:

5 grams of fentanyl;

37 grams of cocaine;

31 grams of fentanyl;

An undisclosed amount of cash;

Shotgun ammo; and,

A stolen .357 handgun.

Christopher Wales, 38, was arrested and remains in custody ahead of his scheduled Nov. 10 appearance in Red Deer provincial court.

His 29 charges include: