Innocent bystander injured in Calgary shooting: police

Calgary police say an innocent bystander was injured in a Friday shooting in the community of Pineridge.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E. around 1:15 p.m.

Officers provided first aid to the shooting victim until EMS arrived.

Paramedics then transported the adult victim, whose age and gender haven't been released, to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Acting Insp. Lon Brewster says the victim isn’t believed to be the target of the shooting, and was "just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"It's purely just an innocent person that was caught in the crossfire," he said.

A social media post issued by Calgary police at the time asked residents to avoid the area, but said there was no risk to the public.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

A vehicle matching the description given by witnesses was found abandoned a short time later in the same community.

"We are questioning several witnesses," Brewster said Friday. "Obviously, in a community at this time of day, there are lots of people who are home. So we've talked to several of those individuals."

He said the injury of an innocent victim is "concerning for all of us."

"We've put a lot of investigative resources into it, and over the course of the coming days and weeks, I can assure you, they are not going to rest until they exhaust every investigative avenue."

The incident prompted two area schools to initiate lockdowns, but police say it's not believed that students were in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through contact Crime Stoppers.