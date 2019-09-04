A Calgary woman is relieved her insurance company will now cover the cost of damages sustained in her basement after a heavy rainstorm hit in the middle of August.

Adeline Maxim says the rain came down so hard that water pooled at her back door and them came into her basement, in some places the water was ankle-deep.

Despite having coverage for overland flooding in her policy, Maxim says her insurance company, Wawanesa, denied her claim, stating she did not qualify.

After CTV Calgary contacted Wawanesa last Thursday for an explanation, the company reached out to Maxim the same day, stating it would send over an adjuster to re-evaluate her home.

The following day, the company sent a letter to Maxim apologizing for the inconvenience and admitting it made a mistake.

“Upon thorough review, we narrowed the cause to an error in interpreting the overland water coverage that forms part of your policy and incorrectly denied coverage for your loss,” the letter read in part.

“We have taken steps to correct our error and further steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

Maxim estimates the damage to the drywall and floor in her basement at about $10,000.