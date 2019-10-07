CALGARY – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province of Alberta as a blast of wintry weather is expected to arrive Monday.

Wind gust and a drastic drop in temperature are projected and, as of Monday morning, snowfall warnings are in place for the following regions:

Banff National Park

Kananaskis – Canmore

Jasper National Park

Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

As of Monday morning, CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield is forecasting a high of 17C for Calgary on Monday followed by a high of -8C Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected to rebound by the end of the work week with highs of 7C Thursday and 10C Friday.

Stanfield expects the cold front will bring between 5cm and 8cm of snow to Calgary.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

