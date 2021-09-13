Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Alberta reached the highest level Monday since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
Of the 256 people in ICU in the province, 198 are being treated for COVID-19 and Alberta Health Services officials say 79 per cent of patients in ICUs are not fully vaccinated.
The previous high number for ICU admissions was 182, on May 18.
Provincially, ICU capacity was at 90 per cent as of Monday afternoon and officials note that without added surge spaces, that number would be 148 per cent.
The number of patients in ICUs has increased 19 per cent in the last seven days, says AHS.
In the Calgary Zone, there are 103 ICU beds, including 37 additional spaces. ICUs in the Calgary Zone are currently at 85 per cent capacity.
The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association issued an open letter Monday, warning the health care system is in desperate trouble.
Even if immediate measures to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant were effective, hospitalizations and ICU use would continue to climb for another two weeks.
"We are very close to requiring triage to determine who gets life-saving treatment and who does not," reads the letter, signed by eight members of the EZMSA.
All are medical doctors.
The letter says that while there are more ICU beds available, resources are being taken from heart and cancer surgeries, among others, to staff those beds.
As of last week, COVID-19 cases made up 62 per cent of all ICU admissions. According to EZMSA, 820,000 Albertans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated.
The average cost of hospitalization for COVID-19 in Canada is a little over $23,000, while ICU stays are more than $50,000 per person, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
That puts the cost of treating the current people in Alberta hospitals at roughly $15.8 million, most of which is preventable through vaccination.
The province added 4,740 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, increasing active infections to 18,395.
Since Thursday, 18 died from COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 2,462.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
Liberals would make it a criminal offence to block health-care buildings, threaten workers
A re-elected Liberal government would make it a criminal offence to block access to buildings that provide health-care services as well as threaten or intimidate those that work there.
Truth Tracker | Marking ballots with pencils does not increase the risk of election fraud
Elections Canada has dispelled claims that using pencil could allow someone to intentionally smudge, alter or erase ballots after several social media posts suggested that the election could be 'rigged.'
Singh's recent dip in support might indicate NDP supporters swinging to Liberals: Nanos
With only one more week left to go in the election campaign, a recent dip in support for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh could indicate that some of his party’s supporters are swinging to the Liberals, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack
After weeks of running what he's described as a 'positive campaign,' Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole came out swinging hard against his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, levelling personal attacks at his morning event, and in a series of new attack ads.
'It's just heart breaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units in Alberta reached 256 on Monday afternoon, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
Opinion | Tom Mulcair: Don't be duped, again, by Liberal vapourware on climate change
The trick for the Liberals has always been to say the right thing on climate change, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. This time, he says voters can see past the Liberal "smokescreen" and "they’re not going to be conned again."
Edmonton
-
Alberta breaks COVID-19 pandemic ICU high with 198 admissions
Alberta exceeded 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend and set a new pandemic record for ICU admissions with nearly 200 patients.
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines gather outside Royal Alexandra Hospital
A group protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines stood outside Edmonton’s largest hospital Monday afternoon despite officials warning them not to obstruct health care operations.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
The B.C. government is expanding its vaccine mandate to include workers at all health-care facilities across the province next month.
-
B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
-
Port Moody-Coquitlam: Suburbs focused around families and community set for razor-thin re-match
Candidates from all three major federal parties say they believe families are at the heart of their riding, which includes Port Moody and western parts of Coquitlam, as well as Anmore and Belcarra.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic.
-
NEW
NEW | 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo
A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
Protest against B.C. vaccine cards held at legislature building in Victoria
Roughly 100 people gathered at the grounds of the B.C. legislature building to protest the province's vaccine pass, which came into effect Monday.
Atlantic
-
'It's just heart breaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
-
New Brunswick reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 11 people in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 229.
-
Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases rise to 125
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 125.
Toronto
-
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital as part of nationwide action
A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside one of Toronto's busiest hospitals Monday after being warned not to harass or obstruct health-care workers.
-
Toronto District School Board will host fewer than half the number of polling stations this election
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is hosting fewer than half the number of polling stations for the federal election on Sept. 20, compared to the 2019 federal election, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
Ontario schools report 189 active COVID-19 cases; one school is already shut down
Just five days into the school year for most of the province, schools are reporting 189 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, dozens of classes are self-isolating at home and one school is completely closed..
Ottawa
-
Amid condemnation from officials, a few dozen protesters rally against vaccine mandates outside Ottawa Hospital
Aside from a few choice words of anger directed at media, the protest across the street from the Ottawa Hospital on Monday was largely peaceful.
-
Ottawa man reunited with Afghan interpreter after harrowing escape
An Afghan interpreter who helped Canadian forces in 2010 has been reunited with his friend in Ottawa following a harrowing escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ottawa Hospital apologizes for privacy breach among unvaccinated employees
The Ottawa Hospital says it has apologized to employees whose names were mistakenly visible on a mass email to unvaccinated staff last week.
Montreal
-
Montreal health-care workers reminded of 'last chance' to get vaccines before Oct. 15 deadline
A memo titled 'last chance to get your vaccine before October 15!' was issued to workers at the West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) on Monday.
-
Quebec reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 14
Quebec is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as 14 new hospitalizations.
-
Survivors of 2006 Dawson College shooting urge voters not to pick Conservatives
Survivors and families of victims of the 2006 Dawson College shooting in Montreal are marking the 15th anniversary of the tragedy on Monday by urging Canadians to think twice before voting for the Conservatives in the Sept. 20 federal election.
Kitchener
-
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active infections continue to rise.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
-
Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Health Sciences North targeted as part of province-wide vaccine protest
It was a scene that hospital officials, politicians and members of the city were disheartened to see: dozens of protestors gathered outside of Health Sciences North on Monday.
-
Police say Sudbury resident who had been drinking drove to OPP headquarters; now charged with impaired driving
A 20-year-old Sudbury resident who drove to the local Ontario Provincial Police detachment was impaired, police said in a news release Monday.
-
Surge in composting has Greater Sudbury looking for new ways to process organic waste
A move to extend the life of Greater Sudbury's landfill has worked so well, it has created new challenges for city staff.
Winnipeg
-
More Winnipeg businesses report hateful graffiti after police release photos of suspect
A call for information about a string of incidents of hateful graffiti along Pembina Highway has prompted several other businesses to report similar incidents of vandalism.
-
Woman in her 70s stabbed on Winnipeg bus, police searching for suspect
A woman in her 70s was stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus Sunday afternoon, and police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect.
-
Manitoba reports three deaths, 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Three more people in Manitoba have died with COVID-19 as the province reports 41 new COVID-19 cases – the majority of which are among the unvaccinated.
Regina
-
Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP close portion of Hwy 11 due to semi fire
Lumsden RCMP have closed Highway 11 between Findlater and Chamberlain as officers deal with a semi on fire.
-
Sask. government makes changes to legislation to assist victims of sexual violence
The Saskatchewan government has made changes to residential tenancies legislation to help victims fleeing sexual violence.
Saskatoon
-
'Trout king of Sask.': 2 men who died in crash remembered as passionate anglers
Just hours after being awarded Angler of the Year at a Saskatchewan fishing tournament, Steve Taylor and his friend Cody Strass died in a crash near Watson.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
-
Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.