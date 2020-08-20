CALGARY -- Dancers from around the world are back in Calgary to begin studying in the studio — and in the classroom.

Alberta Ballet School students returned in stages from countries like Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and quarantined in the school's residences for the 14-day-period, which is now complete.

Local students from Alberta and other provinces are also preparing for the first day of classes on Sept. 1.

In a release, Alberta Ballet School director Ashley McNeil said resuming regular training is imperative, after the pandemic cut the program short in the spring.

In addition to tights, slippers and pointe shoes, the students will also wear masks and maintain physical distance.

And the students already have their first homework assignment.

They’ve been asked to choreograph a dance that can be performed in tight quarters, which will later become part of a show.

The professional division of the school offers both full-time dance and academic course-work for junior high, high school and post-graduate students.