CALGARY -- Phillipine boxing phenom Manny Pacquiao traded in his boxing boots for basketball shoes while making his way through Calgary Friday.

In an exhibition game at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex situated in the Tsuut’ina First Nation, Pacquiao thrilled a large crowd with layups and jump shots instead of hooks and crosses.

The game was held as part of a promotional spot for the Maharlika Philipinas Basketball League. As CEO and founder of the association, Pacquiao is hoping to use his celebrity status to help grow the league, and the sport in general.

Pacquiao, who turned 41 earlier this month, recently won the WBA (Super) welterweight title against Keith Thurman, an opponent 10 years his junior. Pacquiao is now the sport’s only eight-division champion.

Pacquiao continues his promotional tour in Edmonton on Saturday, with an exhibition at the EXPO Centre starting at 1 p.m.