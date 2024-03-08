International Women's Day marked at Calgary's WinSport centre

Women in sport is the focus of an event at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park on Friday for International Women's Day.

Hosted by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, the conference will feature hip hop dancers, a women's skateboarding club and a range of other athletes.

It will also include a panel of prominent figures in sports – Destiny Whitney, a professional golfer from Tsuut'ina Nation; Suzanna Tangen, a Paralympic athlete and executive director for the Ultimate Para Sports Association; Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO of Canadian Women and Sport; and Jane Wachowich, founder and executive director for the Youth Centres of Calgary.

Organizers say they want to see fewer barriers for girls to get involved in sports and for them to remain interested longer.

"We're really focusing on the importance of women and children," said Kim Jones, general council vice-president at WinSport.

"Are women and girls staying in sport long-term throughout their life and engaging in play? The reason this is important is because we know that sport and play is fundamental to building character and ultimately helps resilience and helps us build our leaders."

Women's sports have seen a jump in recent years, with the development of Canada's first women's professional soccer league Project Eight and the recent launch of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

(With files from Mason DePatie)